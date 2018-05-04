Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio)

Todd Shields, Bloomberg News FCC reporter, discusses T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion acquisition of Sprint, which will face tough regulatory scrutiny as authorities investigate the antitrust implications of a tie-up between the third and fourth biggest wireless carriers in the United States. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

