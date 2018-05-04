(Bloomberg) -- Michael O’Sullivan, CIO EMEA at Credit Suisse, says he is bearish the dollar in the long term due to the number of risks involved. He says recent dollar strength has much to do with disappointment surrounding other currencies. He also discussed the U.S. jobs report and China-U.S. trade when he spoke with Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 07:10