NTSB Says Southwest Engine Suffered ‘Tooth Decay’ (Audio)

Alan Levin, Bloomberg News FAA reporter, discusses a new NTSB report, which shows that the Southwest Airlines engine that failed last month had been inspected visually seven times since 2012, but questions remain whether new, more sophisticated inspection methods would have prevented the incident. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

