Hot Trading on Wall Street and Moving to Nashville (Podcast)

On this week’s edition of Bloomberg Finance, John Tucker and Peggy Collins, speak with Bloomberg reporters about the finance news of the week including the highlights from the Milken Conference in Beverly Hills, California, the hot Wall Street trade, and AllianceBernstein moving to Nashville, Tennessee. They’ll also discuss emerging markets with Yacov Arnopolin, Executive Vice President and Emerging Markets Portfolio Manager at PIMCO, in London.

