Giuliani Becomes New Face of Trump Legal Team (Audio)
Former federal prosecutor and former special assistant to Robert Mueller, Michael Zeldin, discusses the latest changes to President Trump’s legal team after former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani took over as lead attorney. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
