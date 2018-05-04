FDA to Prioritize Biosimilars in Plan to Roll Out This Month
The Food and Drug Administration in the next few weeks will unveil a program to streamline approvals for complex drugs, commonly referred to as biosimilars, in an attempt to stem skyrocketing drug prices and improve drug accessibility for patients. Bloomberg Law’s Jacquie Lee discussed the process with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.
