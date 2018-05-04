Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The U.S. trade delegation is packing its bags after two days of talks in Beijing ended with some agreement, but not much. Warren Buffett loves Apple so much he added 75 million shares in the first quarter, he told CNBC. The battle for Xerox resumes. Host Chris Kirkham spoke to Simon Kennedy about the U.S. China trade talks.

