Bloomberg Baystate Business: Mergers, Retirement and the Game

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we talked about Airbnb with University of Texas researcher Jake Wegmann who has studied Airbnb’s presence in a number of cities, including Boston. Will Reepmeyer of PwC stopped by to give us his assessment of M&A activity in Massachusetts in the first quarter. Bloomberg News investing reporter Charlie Stein brought us his weekly money and investing report. Anne Mostue reported on the possibility of a Partners Healthcare/Harvard Pilgrim merger. Boston Globe reporter Tim Logan talked about the tax breaks used to lure Amazon to the Seaport. Ken Hevert of Fidelity told us about managing retirement portfolios in an environment of market volatility. Finally, Janet Wu reported on "The Game", Harvard vs. Yale, to be played at Fenway Park this year.

Running time 53:51