Argentina Selloff Is A Buying Opportunity, Turkey Not So Much

Paul McNamara, Investment Director for emerging markets at GAM UK, on the big selloff in Argentina, and why Turkey is still a risk. Tom Gimbel, Founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, on jobs data, and why companies aren’t paying more wages. Mike McDonough, Chief Economist: Financial Products for Bloomberg LP, on how the potential bankruptcy of ZTE Corp. could be the shot that triggers the US-China trade war. Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, on outlook for commodities, gold, and Iran impact on oil.

