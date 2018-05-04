05/01 The Cable - Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple
Host Jonathan Ferro spoke with Ken Veksler, Director at Accumen Management, and Sunil Kesur, Bloomberg’s Macro Squawk Analyst in London, about U.K. data, tariffs, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Jonathan also spoke with Lananh Nguyen, Bloomberg FX bond reporter, and Andy Cinko, Blogger for Bloomberg Markets Live, about U.S. factory data, Apple, and the week ahead.
Radio +1-212-617-5560
Running time 43:15
