Yankees, Cowboys and Billion-Dollar Sports Valuations (Podcast)

RedBird Capital Partners Managing Partner Gerry Cardinale discusses a host of issues related to the business of sports, including his moderating a panel at the Milken Institute Global Conference earlier this week in Beverly Hills, California. He also discusses his role in the creation of both the YES Network and Legends Hospitality, which is controlled by the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. Cardinale also talks about team valuations, digital distribution and where the best investment opportunities are in professional sports.

Cardinale oversees all investment activity at RedBird, which he founded after retiring following a 20-year career at Goldman Sachs. He sits on the boards of the YES Network and Legends Hospitality, as well as the Yankees.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 34:43