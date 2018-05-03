Trump Admits to Repaying Cohen for Daniels Payoff (Audio)

Ken Doyle, senior editor of the Bloomberg Government Money and Politics report, discusses Thursday statements by President Trump and Rudy Giuliani, the new leader of his legal team, concerning Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, which Giuliani says cannot be counted as a campaign contribution. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.