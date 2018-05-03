Surveillance: Xi Has Amassed So Much Power, CFR’s Economy Says

Stephen Stanley, Amherst Pierpont Securities Chief Economist, says traditionally, people have viewed a 2% inflation target as being lopsided. Elizabeth Economy, CFR Director for Asia Studies & Author of "The Third Revolution: Xi Jinping and the New Chinese State", is surprised by how transformative Xi Jinping has been in the past 5 years. Kate Warne, Edward Jones Investments Chief Market Strategist, predicts inflation will stay contained. Shannon Cross, Cross Research Managing Director & Co-Founder, thinks Apple’s best product is the AirPods.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 31:53