Months of Tensions Could Lead to a Trade War (Audio)
Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg News global trade reporter, discusses how trade talks between the U.S. and China ended up in their current state as American officials meet with their Chinese counterparts in Beijing. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
