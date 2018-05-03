Legal Debate Erupts Over Signatures on Federal Regulations

Who has the ability to sign off on regulations? It’s an issue that’s up for debate on Capitol Hill. Regulatory analysts say a legal theory being used to scrutinize hundreds of Health and Human Services Department regulations from the Obama administration is not supported by case law. Bloomberg Government’s Cheryl Bolen discusses the legal debate with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.

