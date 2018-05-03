Lamont: Don’t Conflate Customs Checks with Borders

(Bloomberg) -- Customs checks are not at borders they are at warehouses says Lord Norman Lamont. He told Daybreak Europe’s Guy Johnson and Matt Miller that customs checks are really about taxes, duties and tariffs, rather smuggling, armaments and drugs. He added that the European Union and Michel Barnier have chosen to overplay the Irish Border issue.

