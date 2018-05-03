GOP Tax Plan is a Blockbuster for Hollywood (Audio)
Ben Steverman, Bloomberg News tax reporter, discusses how the new GOP tax plan could unfairly benefit the rich powerful in Hollywood, who overwhelmingly and publically oppose Donald Trump’s presidency. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE