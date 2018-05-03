Generational Shift in Investment Happening in Asia
Bao Vu, Investment Director, RE Lee Capital joined Paul Allen and Doug Krizner to discuss the rise of intergenerational wealth in Asia and where that is being invested. He sees a shift ahead with several well known founding fathers handing over the reins recently. The new generation are now looking to invest in start-ups offering ancillary services that could benefit the main business.
Running time 05:28
