(Bloomberg) -- There are not many surprises to take from yesterdays Fed statement aside from the comments about symmetry surrounding a 2 percent inflation target, says Aymeric Forest, Head of Global Income at Schroders. He told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Caroline Hepker that although the pace of growth in U.S. slowing, it is too early to say that the fed pace of tightening will collapse. He added that there are growing differentials between interest rates in the U.S. and other agents.

