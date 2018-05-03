Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, President Trump confirmed he repaid lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush payment to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election, contradicting earlier statements. KKR will switch to a corporation from a partnership, in a bid to capitalize on the Trump administration’s 21% corporate tax rate and win more investors. And, Alibaba is on tap to report earnings ahead of the U.S. open. Host Ramy Inocencio spoke with Daybreak’s John Brinsley about the latest in the Trump-Daniels story.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:45).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.