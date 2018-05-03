Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Donald Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen the $130,000 hush money paid for Stormy Daniels’s silence, Rudy Giuliani told Fox. The U.S. trade delegation arrived in Beijing for talks and the omens aren’t good. Tesla burned $1 billion in cash in the first quarter and Elon Musk wiped $2.5 billion off its market cap during the earnings call. Caroline Hepker hosts; Ayesha Sruti speaks to Jodi Schneider about the Giuliani comments.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:47).

