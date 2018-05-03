(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May can’t persuade the ’Remainers’ that Brexit is a price worth paying, and she can’t deliver the kind of clean break from the European Union that ’Brexiteers’ want. That is according to Peter Dixon, UK economist at Commerzbank. He told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Caroline Hepker that the country’s political uncertainty is already weighing on the British economy.

