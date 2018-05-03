Bloomberg Markets: Musk Drives Tesla Off The Road

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Joel Levington Senior Analyst:US Credit Bloomberg Intelligence Discussing Tesla’s Capital-Spending Cut Can’t Douse Credit Fire with Dana Hull, Bloomberg Technology Reporter.

Kathy A Boyle President/Founder Chapin Hill Advisors Inc Discussing technical analysis of the markets.

Anurag Rana Senior Analyst:Software & IT Services Bloomberg Intelligence Discussing why Cyberattacks are the biggest risk to the global economy.

David Wilson Stocks Editor Bloomberg News Discussing his Chart of the Day "Technology ‘underinvestment’ bodes well for group."

Jef Feeley Delaware Bureau Chief Bloomberg Editorial Discussing his story "Drugmakers Said to Balk Now at Multibillion Dollar Opioid Accord."

Ross Gerber Chief Executive Officer Gerber Kawasaki Inc Discussing the markets and investing in Tesla.

