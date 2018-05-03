Bloomberg Baystate Business: Rosenberg, Diversity, Robotics

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we talked about the resignation of former State Senate President Stanley Rosenberg with State House News Service reporter Matt Murphy. Jim Swanson of MFS Investment Management stopped by to give us his take on the markets. Bloomberg News reporter Melissa Mittelman was in LA but still had time for her weekly private equity report. Bloomberg News reporter Ivan Levingston told us about his story in Bloomberg Businessweek that tells the tale of Harvard undergrads working to improve diversity on Wall Street. Finally, Carl Vause, CEO of Soft Robotics stopped by to talk about their technology and their new round of funding.

Running time 51:09