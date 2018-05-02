U.S. Officials Temper Expectations for China Talks (Audio)
Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg News global trade reporter, discusses the upcoming meetings between U.S. and Chinese trade officials, where leaders will try to ease the threat of a trade war between the two countries. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE