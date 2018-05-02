Trump Takes on DOJ Document Release in New Tweets (Audio)
Larry Liebert, Bloomberg News national security editor, discusses President Trump’s Wednesday tweets, where he threatened to force the Justice Department to turn over unredacted documents to Congress concerning the scope of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
