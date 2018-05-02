Standing at the Crossroads of Active and Passive

Are ETFs turning mom and pop into maniacal day traders? Are investors using the right type of trade orders? This week Joel and Eric speak with Matt Goulet of Fidelity, whose platform serves 9 million households, to discuss insights about retail investors' ETF usage as well as stories about the active fund giant’s foray into the ETF world and attempt to out-Vanguard Vanguard.

And where is the coveted white space? According to Fidelity the untapped area is the retail investor, who are just beginning to understand and use the product.

