Smead: Apple Very Different From Other Tech Giants

(Bloomberg) -- The Apple equity story used to be that it was an exciting growth stock, but the draw for investors now is the share buyback story. That is according to Cole Smead, Portfolio Management at Smead Capital Markets, who says that Apple is very different from other big tech companies in this regard. Speaking to Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, Smead also gave his outlook for the Fed and his take on the US economy.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 08:07