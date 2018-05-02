Riley: Fed Can Say "We Told You So" on Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve can say "we told you so" when it came to inflation. That is according to David Riley, Chief Investment Strategist at BlueBay Asset Management. He told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Nejra Cehic that the Fed were right when they said that low levels of inflation were transitory. With inflation on target and unemployment on a decades low, he says the FOMC still thinks the latest data is consistent with their forecasts.

