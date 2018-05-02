(Bloomberg) -- The ECB wants to raise rates in this cycle, but the data has softened and so the window to normalise is closing, says Greg Peters, Senior Portfolio Manager at PGIM Fixed Income. He told Daybreak Europe’s Guy Johnson and Matt Miller that although markets have largely ignored the ECB so far this year, the oncoming period of normalisation will reinstate its prominence within global financial markets.

