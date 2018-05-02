Government Should Be Borrowing As Much As They Can Now: Stern

Joel Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Value Management, discusses government debt. John Butler, Senior Telecom Services & Equipment Analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, with key takeaways from Apple earnings. Will Pruett, Portfolio Manager of the Fidelity Latin America Fund (FLATX), on current investment opportunities and risks in Latin American markets, and why he’s overweight Brazil. Jim Fallon, Editorial Director of Women’s Wear Daily, on the economic impact to the global fashion world from the upcoming Royal Wedding.

