Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, the Fed left rates on hold as expected, admitting inflation is near target without suggesting any need to alter its gradual hiking path. Mnuchin & Co. start trade talks in China on Thursday, with both sides dialing back expectations. And finally, Tesla’s Model 3 production is gaining enough speed that the company is predicting it’ll be profitable by the second half of this year "if we execute according to our plans." Host Ramy Inocencio spoke with Bloomberg money markets reporter Alex Harris about the Fed’s decision to hold rates.

To listen to this podcast, click here.

