Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The Fed left rates on hold as expected, admitting inflation is near target without suggesting any need to alter its gradual hiking path. The Fed’s decision left U.S. stocks mixed, with weak earnings from health care and consumer companies offsetting Apple’s strong results. SocGen may shell out $1 billion to end probes into Libor rigging and alleged bribery in Libya, people familiar said. Bloomberg’s Alex Harris unpacks the Fed with host Ramy Inocencio.

