Economists Warn Trump of Depression-Era Tariff Threat (Audio)

Josh Wingrove, Bloomberg News Canadian politics and economy reporter, discusses a letter sent to President Trump by a group of more than 1,100 economists, warning the White House that the current economic and trade policies could result in a Great Depression-like economic slump. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

