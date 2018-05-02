(Bloomberg) -- The Eurozone growth perspective is positive and the ECB will remain supportive to adjust policy normalisation gradually, says Monica Defend, Deputy Head of Research at Amundi. She told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Anna Edwards that a strong dollar against the euro is beneficial for the Eurozone. She added that the ECB asset purchase program is likely to to continue, and that investors shouldn’t expect a rate hike until mid-2019.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 07:39