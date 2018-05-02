Caravan Begins Entering U.S. Despite Trump Opposition (Audio)

Rick Su, a professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law, discusses the fate of a caravan of Central American migrants, who arrived at the U.S. border asking for asylum and are being allowed across the border in small groups, despite repeated pledges by President Trump to keep them out. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 08:28