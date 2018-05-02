California Takes on the EPA Over Car Emissions Rules (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Deborah Ann Sivas, director of the environmental law clinic at Stanford University, discusses a lawsuit being filed by the state of California against the Environmental Protection Agency for the agency’s April 2nd decision to revise emissions requirements for cars and light trucks. Plus, Rick Su, a professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law, discusses the fate of a caravan of Central American migrants, who arrived at the U.S. border asking for asylum and are being allowing across the border in small groups, despite repeated pledges by President Trump to keep them out. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. To contact the producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 16:05