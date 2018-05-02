California Takes on the EPA Over Car Emissions Rules (Audio)

Deborah Ann Sivas, director of the environmental law clinic at Stanford University, discusses a lawsuit being filed by the state of California against the Environmental Protection Agency for the agency’s April 2nd decision to revise emissions requirements for cars and light trucks. She speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

Running time 07:22