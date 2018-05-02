Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Stephen P Wood Chief Mkt Strategist:North America Russell Investments Discussing the impact of the Fed decision on the markets.

Steven Blitz Chief U.S. Economist Lombard Street Research (US) Inc Discussing FOMC rate decision and economic impact.

Mark Gurman Technology Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing Apple Earnings Show Growing Immunity to Smartphone Malaise.

Beth Wozniak Chief Executive Officer nVent Discussing why the parent company Pentair decided to separate its water and electrical businesses to create nVent.

Jitendra Waral Senior Analyst: Internet & Consumer Electronics Bloomberg Intelligence Discussing Snap first-quarter sales and daily active user numbers that missed estimates. Alex Barinka, Bloomberg News Deals Reporter, also participates in the discussion.

Oliver Pursche Chief Market Strategist Bruderman Brothers Discussing market strategy and stock picks.

