Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Rosenberg, Airbnb

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Janet Wu reported on the latest in the controversy over the proposed re-construction of the Long Island Bridge into Boston Harbor. David Joy, Chief Market Strategist at Ameriprise Financial gave us his opinion on market conditions. Dan Schawbel, Research Director at Future Workplace, told us about their latest study on the skills gap. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kevin Tynan talked about Tesla’s earnings. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh talked about Airbnb. Peter Ubertaccio of Stonehill reacted to the scathing report issued by a Senate Committee investigating former State Senate President Stan Rosenberg. Finally, Hospital IQ CEO Rich Krueger talked about his company.

Running time 50:58