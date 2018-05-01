Trump’s Latest VA Leadership Pick Draws Court Challenge

The Department of Veterans Affairs leadership could be headed for more turmoil, as acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie’s appointment drew a court challenge. Democracy Forward, in conjunction with VoteVets, has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeking an injunction against Wilkie from serving as acting secretary. Bloomberg Government’s Megan Howard discusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.

