Robert Mueller Has Nearly 50 Questions for Trump (Audio)
Bradley Moss, a partner at Mark Zaid Plc, discusses a recently released list of questions that special counsel Robert Mueller allegedly plans to ask President Trump should the two ever sit down for an interview. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
Running time 07:50
