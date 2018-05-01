For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

Watch Live

Mark Zuckerberg Speaks to Developers at Facebook's F8 Conference

Robert Mueller Has Nearly 50 Questions for Trump (Audio)

Bradley Moss, a partner at Mark Zaid Plc, discusses a recently released list of questions that special counsel Robert Mueller allegedly plans to ask President Trump should the two ever sit down for an interview. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 07:50

Play Episode
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE