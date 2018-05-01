North Korea Nuclear Deal Could Repeat History (Audio)
Former New York senator Al D’Amato discusses North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s promise to give up his nuclear weapons, a pledge that bears a resemblance to a deal agreed to by his father and President Clinton, but never carried out. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
