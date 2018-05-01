(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. trade war is worrying, confrontational and certainly bad for business says Erik Nielsen, Group Chief Economist at Unicredit. He told Daybreak Europe’s Guy Johnson and Matt Miller that the drag on European growth has two characteristics: weaker exports and uncertainty regarding trade hereafter. He added that markets are starting to price a slowdown in U.S. markets into 2020.

