Netanyahu Addresses Audience of One in Iran Talk (Audio)

Nick Wadhams, Bloomberg News foreign policy reporter, discusses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Monday presentation, where he claimed to have proof that Iran has violated the terms of the nuclear deal, which President Trump has long pledged to get out of. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.