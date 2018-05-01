Ludicrous To Attack China For Supporting Its Own Economy: Roach

Stephen Roach, Senior Fellow and lecturer at Yale University and a Bloomberg View columnist, discusses whether China has the edge in US trade negotiations. Liam Denning, Energy, Mining and Commodities Columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly, on how US supply and geopolitics are impacting oil prices. Steve Milunovich, analyst at UBS Securities, on what to expect from Apple earnings. Ira Jersey, Chief US interest rate strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, on quarterly refunding by the Treasury.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 26:27