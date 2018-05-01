Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, Apple powered through concerns about the iPhone X, topping sales and profit estimates. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross softened expectations of any major breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks, which start Thursday. Monthly auto sales took a dark turn with Nissan reporting a 28% plunge, shocking analysts who expected a 9.7% drop and dragging down a market that may have otherwise held steady in April. Bloomberg’s Ramy Inocencio hosts.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:09).

