Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The iPhone X didn’t live up to the hype, Apple is set to confirm after the close. The U.S. trade war with its allies is on hold, until June at least. The dollar jumped against major peers, while the pound tumbled after U.K. manufacturing slowed more than predicted. Chris Kirkham discusses the trade tariffs with Kathleen Hunter.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:13).

