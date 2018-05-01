Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The U.S. trade war with its allies is on hold, until June at least. Steven Mnuchin isn’t worried about the bond market’s ability to absorb rising government debt after his department borrowed a record $488 billion in the first quarter. The iPhone X didn’t live up to the hype, Apple’s earnings report is set to confirm. Chris Kirkham discusses the trade tariffs with Kathleen Hunter.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:14).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.