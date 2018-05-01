Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Dubai Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of lying “big time” about having sought nuclear weapons. Trump’s EU trade war is on hold, until June. Mnuchin is unconcerned about the record amount of U.S. borrowing. Ramy Inocencio speaks with John Brinsley about Netanyahu’s comments. Richard Macauley hosts.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:50).

